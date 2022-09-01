

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toro Co (TTC) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $125.15 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $96.32 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $125.13 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.4% to $1.16 billion from $0.98 billion last year.



Toro Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $125.15 Mln. vs. $96.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.19 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.16 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.07 to $4.17



