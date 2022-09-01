Scientists in the United States conducted a series of tests on PV modules built with backsheets containing polyvinylidene-fluoride (PVDF) layers, to replicate the degradation this material has frequently suffered in the field of accelerated testing. By exposing the modules to multiple stresses at once, they were able to cause degradation in the backsheet materials. Though this did not closely match what has been seen in the field, such testing can be useful in identifying potential weaknesses.Polymer-based backsheets have proven to be among the most problematic components for PV modules in the ...

