Valmet Oyj: Valmet's financial reporting in 2023

Valmet will publish its Financial Statements Review, Half Year Financial Review and two Interim Reviews in 2023 as follows:

February 2, 2023 - Financial Statements Review for 2022

April 26, 2023 - Interim Review for January-March 2023

July 26, 2023 - Half Year Financial Review for January-June 2023

October 25, 2023 - Interim Review for January-September 2023

The Annual Report for 2022 will be published during the week starting on February 20, 2023 (week 8) at the latest.

Valmet's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Valmet's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

Further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries.

We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. Our 17,000 professionals work close to our customers and are committed to improving our customers' performance - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company net sales in 2021 was approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

