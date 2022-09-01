

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) said the company's shareholders have approved the definitive agreement for Nielsen to be acquired by a private equity consortium composed of Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P., and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. together with institutional partners. Upon closing, Nielsen will become a private company.



The company noted that the transaction, which is expected to close in October 2022, remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of the scheme of arrangement to implement the transaction by the UK Court and the delivery of a copy of the court order approving the transaction to the UK Companies Registry.







