

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America reported Thursday that it sold a total of 64,335 units in the month of August, up 14 percent from last year's 56,200 units, driven by new August sales records for Santa Cruz, Venu, Santa Fe HEV, Palisade and Tucson HEV.



Hyundai achieved an all-time August retail sales record, increasing 24 percent year-over-year, driven by 48 percent growth in Hyundai eco-friendly retail sales, with the Elantra HEV setting its best all-time sales record.



Hyundai did not have any fleet sales during the month.



For the third quarter, total sales edged up to 124,966 units from last year's 124,700 units.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HYUNDAI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de