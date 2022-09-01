TechnoArt X Selina Global Innovation Program Arrives in Washington, D.C.

Official launch at Selina Union Market will be celebrated on September 15, where startups and investors will compete for a chance to win access to the TechnoArt@Selina program (up to $50K in value)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / One of the largest innovation programs in the world is coming to Washington during DC Startup Week. TechnoArt, a leading innovation platform for technology startups, and Selina, the global experiential hospitality platform, are launching a global innovation program in Washington, hosting a competition and networking event at the new Selina Union Market on Sept. 15, 2022. The TechnoArt@Selina program seeks to identify startups that support and better communities, be it through social, environmental or other means of positive impact.

At stake is a spot in TechnoArt@Selina's innovation program, designed to help startups scale their company using the Selina network and distribution across 25 countries, and position them for long-term growth. The program includes mentoring, access to Selina's ecosystem as a product or service testing ground, and up to $50,000 in stay and service credits. The program helps entrepreneurs live and work from Selina properties around the world and benefit from its network of partners for business development, software support, financial consulting, marketing, and, of course, its mentor and investor network.

Named TechnoArt LIVE Local Washington DC, the event starts at 5:30 p.m., hosted at Selina Union Market at 411 New York Avenue NE. Held during DC Startup Week, which is the largest conference in the "DMV" for entrepreneurs and startups, it will draw startups from the greater Washington region to learn about and apply to the TechnoArt@Selina program. Central to the night will be the startup competition where local entrepreneurs share their business vision to a panel, with one winner chosen to receive admission to the innovation program. Washington area entrepreneurs can apply to participate in the competition here. A 30% discount on accommodations is available at Selina Union Market Sept. 9-18 for DC Startup Week using online booking code TECHNOART30.

The judging panel will be composed of important regional business leaders in the innovation space, who will also make presentations, including a keynote by CIO Magdalena Corone of the Inter-American Development Bank Group's innovation laboratory, IDB Lab, who will speak about supporting innovation that betters communities. Other speakers hail from NEXT.law, focused on how technological innovation is affecting social equality, and other existing startups that focus on supporting the entrepreneurial mindset while changing the world.

Sam Khazary, senior vice president and head of global corporate development at Selina remarked, "Selina was born thanks to entrepreneurial spirit and that sincere passion to create transformative experiences that have a positive impact still guides us today as a global company. We look forward to meeting Washington's next great visionaries and giving them a space - and a supporting community - to take their passion to the next level."

Selina and TechnoArt held the first of a series of these events in Mexico City on Aug. 15, 2022 and are planning upcoming contests around the world from October through December in Bueno Aires, Miami, Columbia, Chicago and New York.

About Selina

Selina is one of the world's largest lifestyle and experiential platform built to address the needs and desires of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel, work and play. Founded in 2014, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world - from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes over 163 open or secured properties across 25 countries and 6 continents. On December 2, 2021, Selina entered into a definitive merger agreement with BOA Acquisition Corp. (BOAS), the closing of which, which is subject to customary conditions, will result in Selina becoming a publicly listed company. For further information on Selina, visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

To explore Selina real estate partnership opportunities, please contact partnerships@selina.com.

About TechnoArt

TechnoArt is an open innovation platform providing startups in all stages with tools and support for product and business development, and helps them secure funding to facilitate their growth. TechnoArt empowers teams with critical thinking methodologies, communication skills and collaborative work ethics that drive the startup community to excel and maximize their impact. For more information visit TechnoArt.org and TechnoArt.Live

