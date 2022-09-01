DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

For immediate release 1 September 2022

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Further to the Company's announcement on 30 August 2022, the Company has today published a circular to shareholders detailing the proposed Tender Offer (the "Circular"). The Circular contains a notice convening a general meeting of the Company (the "General Meeting") to be held at 11:30 a.m. on 26 September 2022 at Gridiron Building, 1st Floor, One Pancras Square, London N1C 4AG.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

For further information please contact:

Enquiries:

finnCap Limited William Marle / George Dollemore - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Mark Whitfeld / Pauline Tribe - Sales +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Maitland Administration Services Limited +44 (0) 1245 398950 cosec@maitlandgroup.com

