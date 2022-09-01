Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.09.2022
Breaking News am Donnerstag! – Massiver Impact erwartet! Unglaublich stark: Marktführerschaft fix?
WKN: A0MSXE ISIN: GB0007392078  
01.09.2022 | 17:46
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting 01-Sep-2022 / 16:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For immediate release 1 September 2022

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Further to the Company's announcement on 30 August 2022, the Company has today published a circular to shareholders detailing the proposed Tender Offer (the "Circular"). The Circular contains a notice convening a general meeting of the Company (the "General Meeting") to be held at 11:30 a.m. on 26 September 2022 at Gridiron Building, 1st Floor, One Pancras Square, London N1C 4AG.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

For further information please contact:

Enquiries: 

finnCap Limited 
William Marle / George Dollemore - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 
Mark Whitfeld / Pauline Tribe - Sales         +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 
 
Maitland Administration Services Limited 
 
                           +44 (0) 1245 398950 
cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0007392078 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     RIII 
LEI Code:   2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Sequence No.: 185461 
EQS News ID:  1433713 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1433713&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2022 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
