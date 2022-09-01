Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE) (Paris:FORSE), the expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, obtained the gold medal from EcoVadis, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) rating organization, for its sustainable development performance, reaching a score of 70/100.

This award, granted to only 5% of all 90,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis, recognizes the Company's progress in terms of environment, sustainable procurement, ethics and human rights.

Sustainable development at the heart of the corporate strategy

A major player in the decarbonization of transport with its smart and sustainable battery systems, Forsee Power launched its Impact 2025 sustainability roadmap in 2020, including ambitious objectives in favor of people, the planet and governance policies.

Last June the Group published its 3rd sustainability report and announced that it had achieved 3 out of the 10 objectives set for 2025, and will be launching its carbon neutrality plan in 2023.

"We are proud of this EcoVadis gold medal which rewards the progress made by all the Forsee Power teams, everywhere we operate. In a continuous search for improvement, we have integrated the areas of development identified during our last assessment, which, combined with the Group's strategy already in place, allowed us to improve our CSR score by 10 points to 70/100 in 2022" explains Sophie Tricaud, Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Forsee Power

Forsee Power in the top 2% of the best rated companies in its sector

This EcoVadis gold medal places Forsee Power in the top 2% of companies in the battery sector evaluated by EcoVadis.

The rating organization assesses the quality of a company's CSR system through the study of its policies, actions and performance. The assessment covers 4 themes for which Forsee Power obtained the following results:

1) Environment: 80/100

2) Social and human rights: 70/100

3) Ethics: 60/100

4) Sustainable procurement: 50/100

Thus, the Group achieves an overall score of 70/100.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trains, and ships). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 1,200 buses and 100,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power recorded revenue from sales of EUR 72.4 million in 2021 and has more than 600 employees. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005644/en/

Contacts:

Sophie Tricaud

VP Corporate affairs and Sustainability

sophie.tricaud@forseepower.com

+336 4272 0891