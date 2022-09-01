Uplift Education Supports Scholars and Families at 2nd Annual Community Resource Fair

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Uplift Education is excited to host its second Community Resource Fair on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10am-2pm, Hand in Hand, which will serve as a Dallas/FW community event to connect Uplift families with community resources. This event is free and open to the Uplift community, for a day of health, education, and fun. This event will bring together resources and services from across the DFW metroplex, to one centralized location. Uplift Education is excited to host Hand in Hand at Grand Prairie's The Epic Recreation Center. An array of vendors will be on hand to aid in the following areas:

Free School Supplies

Free Food- dry and non-perishables with produce and bread

Childhood vaccinations

Immigration resources

Voter registration

Cooking demonstrations

Employment opportunities

Free lunch and snacks will also be provided. Activities for children will also be available, so feel free to bring the entire family. Please mark your calendar for Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10am-2pm. We cannot wait to see our Uplift community!

We believe it takes a community to help raise a school. Our goal is to build stronger partnerships between Uplift families and community partners, to nurture our schools and provide support in areas where our communities need it the most such as well-being, financial literacy, civic education and college and career support.

Uplift believes the answer to amazing education/school transformation is strong, authentic community connections and actions. When families, community groups, and schools band together to support learning, young people achieve the valuable support they need to be successful!

Uplift Education

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 45 college-preparatory public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 21,000 students in Pre-K- 12th?grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information, Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit?uplifteducation.org ?or?facebook.com/uplifteducation.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Deekay Fox

Senior Marketing and Communications Director

dfox@uplifteducation.org

661-378-2353

SOURCE: Uplift Education

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/714401/Uplift-Education-Supports-Scholars-and-Families-at-2nd-Annual-Community-Resource-Fair