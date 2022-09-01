

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UPPAbaby has recalled about 14,400 all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers after a child's fingertip got amputated.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the stroller's rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child's fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use.



The company said it received one reported incident, resulting in a fingertip amputation to a child who was not in the stroller while in use.



The recall involves all UPPAbaby all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers, which have an extendable canopy with a mesh window and zipper pocket, disc hand brake system and an adjustable handlebar with a wrist strap. The brand UPPAbaby is on the front of the stroller, and RIDGE is on the side of the stroller frame. The strollers have a black frame and a fabric color scheme that is white, charcoal, or slate blue and have black tires.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels.



The recalled product were sold at BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids and other children's stores and specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon from October 2021 through August 2022 for about $600.







