Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Donnerstag! – Massiver Impact erwartet! Unglaublich stark: Marktführerschaft fix?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KAVV ISIN: IE00B91XRN20 Ticker-Symbol: 0PT 
Frankfurt
01.09.22
09:16 Uhr
27,180 Euro
-0,630
-2,27 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,35027,90022:57
27,58027,80022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2022 | 22:29
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prothena Corporation plc: Prothena to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Citi's 17th Annual BioPharma Conference on Thursday, September 8, 1x1 investor meetings will be held
  • Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, a fireside chat will be held at 5:15 PM ET
  • H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 14, a fireside chat will be held at 9:00 AM ET
  • Cantor Neurology & Psychology Conference on Thursday, October 6, 1x1 investor meetings will be held

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.prothena.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days following the presentation date.

About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena's pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Media and Investor Contact:

Investors
Jennifer Zibuda, Director, Investor Relations & Communications
650-837-8535, jennifer.zibuda@prothena.com

Media
Michael Bachner, Senior Director, Corporate Communications
609-664-7308, michael.bachner@prothena.com


PROTHENA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.