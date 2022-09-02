Ariah Ventures is a newly established business venture. Recently, the company has expanded in the real estate market by investing in a global real estate company.
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - Ariah Ventures is a venture capital firm that deals in investments in Publishing, Technology, and Real Estate. The company announces its expansion into the global real estate market in the latest development.
Ariah Ventures introduces Pelican Group which focuses on luxury residences collaborating with architects and fashion design houses. It impacts various businesses and investments that include the following features to its homes:
- Eco-friendly,
- Sustainability, and
- Organic Elements.
Ritu Bhatt
The Managing Partner of Ariah Ventures - Ritu Bhatt, says about the company's recent development:
"We are excited for this expansion and feel proud to have a dedicated team of experts who will be on hand to assist with every aspect of their stay."
For more information, please visit Ariah Ventures' website for further updates.
About Ariah Ventures
Ariah Ventures has investments in Author Assists which is using AI technology in publishing. Author Assists enables authors worldwide to edit their work faster using the AI language editing tool. The newly introduced AI services of Author Assists assist publishers and authors by quickly editing large amounts of papers on an user friendly online platform.
Media Details
Company Name: Ariah Ventures
Contact Person Name: Ritu Bhatt
Website: https://ariahventures.com/
Email: ritu@ariahventures.com
Location: Washington D.C, USA
