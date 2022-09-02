Regulatory News:
Vitura (Paris:VTR):
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of issuer
Identification code of
Day of
Identification code of
Aggregated daily
Daily weighted average price of
Market (MIC Code)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
24/08/2022
FR0010309096
30
29,40
XPAR
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
30
29,40
|Details per transaction
Name of issuer
Identification code issuer
Name of
Identification code of
Day/time of
Identification
Price per
Currency
Acquired
Market (MIC
Reference number
Purpose of buy back
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
24/08/2022 11:19:51
FR0010309096
29,40
EUR
30
XPAR
00318865604EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
