TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)



Net Asset Value per Share



FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 102.71 GG00B90J5Z95 31st August 2022





TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 31thAugust 2022



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184



Date 1stSeptember 2022