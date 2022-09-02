Scientists compared hydrogen storage techniques and found that physical methods are closer to commercial feasibility, while materials-based techniques have strong potential.Researchers from France's Air Liquide analyzed all materials that could be used for solid-state hydrogen (H2) storage - including adsorbents, metal hydrides, and chemicals - and considered all potential applications, according to market needs. In "Nanomaterials for on-board solid-state hydrogen storage applications" - recently published in the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy - the scientists compared the advantages ...

