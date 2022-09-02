Love Hemp Group PLC: Love Hemp Launches Products in Tesco Supermarkets

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Love Hemp Group PLC ("Love Hemp", the "Group", or the "Company") (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focussed on CBD health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce that TESCO PLC, ("Tesco"), is now stocking Love Hemp CBD products.

Tesco will initially stock a range of six Love Hemp products across more than 200 Tesco stores including "Tesco Extra" in the UK. Tesco Extra stores are larger, mainly out-of-town hypermarkets that stock nearly all of Tesco's product ranges, although some are in the heart of town centres and inner-city locations. The Love Hemp products will also be available online at www.tesco.com. The Love Hemp products available include CBD oil drops, sprays, chocolate balls and a new sugar free, gluten free plant-based CBD gummy product.

The recently launched gummies are a demonstration of the progress Love Hemp continues to make from the new product development division. Product development has always been at the heart of Love Hemp and the Company expects to launch its latest range of Benefit Driven, Functional Products in calendar Q4 2022. The range will be available in various delivery forms such as capsules and edibles. The Company expects that the new products will open further revenue streams across direct-to-consumer sales, marketplaces, and other major retailers.

Tony Calamita, CEO at Love Hemp says: "I'm delighted that Tesco have chosen to stock Love Hemp products. Tesco is a major British household name and we are very proud to work with them. It has always been our mission to make CBD accessible and available to as many consumers as possible, and having our products stocked in the vitamin aisles of Tesco brings great visibility to our products and brand.

We anticipate that Tesco is the first of several new launches in major UK retailers since the publication of the Novel Foods register on March 31st."

About Love Hemp Group

Love Hemp Group is a brand-led consumer goods company focussed on health and wellness solutions for consumer use cases including sleep, pain, anxiety, stress and recovery. The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics and topicals. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Tesco, Boots and Ocado.

