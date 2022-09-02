Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

2 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 1 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 110,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 318.3071 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 328 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 312.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 9,200,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 236,890,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 1 September 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 305 327.00 08:10:33 00060786540TRLO0 LSE 870 325.00 08:11:41 00060786561TRLO0 LSE 1508 325.00 08:11:41 00060786562TRLO0 LSE 1667 324.50 08:12:29 00060786579TRLO0 LSE 1763 324.50 08:21:06 00060786767TRLO0 LSE 429 325.50 08:40:37 00060787299TRLO0 LSE 1113 325.50 08:40:37 00060787300TRLO0 LSE 1756 325.50 08:40:37 00060787301TRLO0 LSE 1957 327.00 08:53:27 00060787583TRLO0 LSE 2929 327.50 08:57:44 00060787682TRLO0 LSE 1000 327.00 08:57:46 00060787683TRLO0 LSE 653 327.00 08:57:46 00060787684TRLO0 LSE 3 328.00 09:06:10 00060787955TRLO0 LSE 2041 327.50 09:06:56 00060787970TRLO0 LSE 1862 327.00 09:07:00 00060787973TRLO0 LSE 1766 326.50 09:07:01 00060787974TRLO0 LSE 1864 326.00 09:16:02 00060788305TRLO0 LSE 1528 323.00 09:31:37 00060788776TRLO0 LSE 42 322.00 09:35:02 00060788956TRLO0 LSE 1722 322.00 09:35:02 00060788957TRLO0 LSE 1547 321.00 09:48:39 00060789437TRLO0 LSE 227 321.00 09:48:39 00060789438TRLO0 LSE 1735 320.50 10:07:08 00060790208TRLO0 LSE 263 320.50 10:33:22 00060790927TRLO0 LSE 981 320.00 10:33:31 00060790930TRLO0 LSE 981 320.00 10:33:31 00060790931TRLO0 LSE 1230 320.00 10:34:40 00060790955TRLO0 LSE 1597 319.50 10:38:09 00060791026TRLO0 LSE 1725 319.00 11:16:22 00060791877TRLO0 LSE 672 318.50 11:16:49 00060791896TRLO0 LSE 1024 318.50 11:16:49 00060791897TRLO0 LSE 1869 318.00 11:44:29 00060792539TRLO0 LSE 1868 317.50 12:16:42 00060793029TRLO0 LSE 1883 318.00 13:17:06 00060794351TRLO0 LSE 1652 318.50 13:23:23 00060794556TRLO0 LSE 536 318.50 13:23:23 00060794557TRLO0 LSE 240 318.50 13:23:23 00060794558TRLO0 LSE 9 318.50 13:23:23 00060794559TRLO0 LSE 785 318.00 13:25:46 00060794650TRLO0 LSE 854 318.00 13:25:46 00060794651TRLO0 LSE 1803 317.50 13:30:07 00060794785TRLO0 LSE 550 316.50 13:33:10 00060795073TRLO0 LSE 961 316.50 13:33:10 00060795074TRLO0 LSE 1844 316.00 13:35:45 00060795210TRLO0 LSE 1757 317.00 13:46:50 00060795586TRLO0 LSE 896 316.50 13:54:37 00060795866TRLO0 LSE 900 316.50 13:54:37 00060795867TRLO0 LSE 38 316.50 13:54:37 00060795868TRLO0 LSE 1558 316.00 14:04:14 00060796184TRLO0 LSE 1555 317.00 14:14:20 00060796547TRLO0 LSE 503 316.50 14:15:02 00060796571TRLO0 LSE 1126 316.50 14:15:02 00060796572TRLO0 LSE 536 316.50 14:20:07 00060796757TRLO0 LSE 158 316.50 14:20:10 00060796758TRLO0 LSE 900 316.50 14:22:10 00060796806TRLO0 LSE 905 316.50 14:22:10 00060796807TRLO0 LSE 1805 316.00 14:22:50 00060796815TRLO0 LSE 453 316.00 14:31:05 00060797261TRLO0 LSE 294 316.00 14:31:05 00060797262TRLO0 LSE 35 316.00 14:31:05 00060797263TRLO0 LSE 2743 315.50 14:31:32 00060797297TRLO0 LSE 1943 315.00 14:31:32 00060797298TRLO0 LSE 2680 315.50 14:31:32 00060797299TRLO0 LSE 373 315.00 14:56:57 00060798825TRLO0 LSE 59 315.00 14:56:57 00060798826TRLO0 LSE 1758 315.00 14:56:57 00060798827TRLO0 LSE 159 315.00 15:01:20 00060799083TRLO0 LSE 1461 315.00 15:01:20 00060799084TRLO0 LSE 1509 314.50 15:02:14 00060799142TRLO0 LSE 111 314.50 15:02:14 00060799143TRLO0 LSE 1519 314.50 15:02:14 00060799144TRLO0 LSE 900 314.00 15:03:19 00060799241TRLO0 LSE 875 314.00 15:03:19 00060799242TRLO0 LSE 1836 313.50 15:10:16 00060799518TRLO0 LSE 1493 313.50 15:13:45 00060799794TRLO0 LSE 302 313.50 15:13:45 00060799795TRLO0 LSE 1642 315.00 15:33:09 00060800782TRLO0 LSE 1589 315.00 15:33:09 00060800783TRLO0 LSE 1182 315.00 15:33:09 00060800784TRLO0 LSE 448 315.00 15:33:09 00060800785TRLO0 LSE 475 315.00 15:33:09 00060800786TRLO0 LSE 94 315.00 15:36:05 00060800893TRLO0 LSE 42 315.00 15:36:05 00060800894TRLO0 LSE 241 315.00 15:36:05 00060800895TRLO0 LSE 28 315.00 15:36:16 00060800907TRLO0 LSE 263 315.00 15:36:54 00060800956TRLO0 LSE 263 315.00 15:38:01 00060801052TRLO0 LSE 263 315.00 15:38:05 00060801057TRLO0 LSE 269 315.00 15:38:08 00060801061TRLO0 LSE 1913 314.50 15:38:12 00060801063TRLO0 LSE 446 313.00 15:41:35 00060801269TRLO0 LSE 2354 313.00 15:46:43 00060801571TRLO0 LSE 3 312.50 15:50:48 00060801780TRLO0 LSE 855 312.50 15:50:51 00060801783TRLO0 LSE 1718 312.50 15:53:39 00060801912TRLO0 LSE 116 312.50 15:53:39 00060801913TRLO0 LSE 782 312.50 15:56:39 00060802113TRLO0 LSE 564 312.50 15:56:39 00060802114TRLO0 LSE 211 312.50 15:56:39 00060802115TRLO0 LSE 25 312.50 16:01:39 00060802428TRLO0 LSE 34 312.50 16:01:39 00060802429TRLO0 LSE 36 312.50 16:01:39 00060802430TRLO0 LSE 686 312.50 16:02:00 00060802464TRLO0 LSE 304 312.50 16:14:17 00060803708TRLO0 LSE 360 313.00 16:17:17 00060803987TRLO0 LSE 312 313.00 16:17:17 00060803988TRLO0 LSE 26 313.00 16:17:17 00060803989TRLO0 LSE 319 313.00 16:17:37 00060804000TRLO0 LSE 905 313.00 16:20:15 00060804258TRLO0 LSE 900 313.00 16:20:15 00060804259TRLO0 LSE 900 313.00 16:20:15 00060804260TRLO0 LSE 412 313.00 16:20:15 00060804261TRLO0 LSE 385 313.00 16:20:15 00060804262TRLO0 LSE 190 313.00 16:20:15 00060804263TRLO0 LSE 81 313.00 16:20:15 00060804264TRLO0 LSE 353 313.00 16:20:15 00060804265TRLO0 LSE 1000 312.50 16:20:16 00060804269TRLO0 LSE 254 312.50 16:20:21 00060804290TRLO0 LSE 3 312.50 16:22:21 00060804577TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com