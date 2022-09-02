Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
02.09.22
08:20 Uhr
3,560 Euro
-0,340
-8,72 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6603,74009:50
PR Newswire
02.09.2022 | 08:16
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 1

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

2 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 1 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 110,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 318.3071 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 328 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 312.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 9,200,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 236,890,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 1 September 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
305327.00 08:10:3300060786540TRLO0LSE
870325.00 08:11:4100060786561TRLO0LSE
1508325.00 08:11:4100060786562TRLO0LSE
1667324.50 08:12:2900060786579TRLO0LSE
1763324.50 08:21:0600060786767TRLO0LSE
429325.50 08:40:3700060787299TRLO0LSE
1113325.50 08:40:3700060787300TRLO0LSE
1756325.50 08:40:3700060787301TRLO0LSE
1957327.00 08:53:2700060787583TRLO0LSE
2929327.50 08:57:4400060787682TRLO0LSE
1000327.00 08:57:4600060787683TRLO0LSE
653327.00 08:57:4600060787684TRLO0LSE
3328.00 09:06:1000060787955TRLO0LSE
2041327.50 09:06:5600060787970TRLO0LSE
1862327.00 09:07:0000060787973TRLO0LSE
1766326.50 09:07:0100060787974TRLO0LSE
1864326.00 09:16:0200060788305TRLO0LSE
1528323.00 09:31:3700060788776TRLO0LSE
42322.00 09:35:0200060788956TRLO0LSE
1722322.00 09:35:0200060788957TRLO0LSE
1547321.00 09:48:3900060789437TRLO0LSE
227321.00 09:48:3900060789438TRLO0LSE
1735320.50 10:07:0800060790208TRLO0LSE
263320.50 10:33:2200060790927TRLO0LSE
981320.00 10:33:3100060790930TRLO0LSE
981320.00 10:33:3100060790931TRLO0LSE
1230320.00 10:34:4000060790955TRLO0LSE
1597319.50 10:38:0900060791026TRLO0LSE
1725319.00 11:16:2200060791877TRLO0LSE
672318.50 11:16:4900060791896TRLO0LSE
1024318.50 11:16:4900060791897TRLO0LSE
1869318.00 11:44:2900060792539TRLO0LSE
1868317.50 12:16:4200060793029TRLO0LSE
1883318.00 13:17:0600060794351TRLO0LSE
1652318.50 13:23:2300060794556TRLO0LSE
536318.50 13:23:2300060794557TRLO0LSE
240318.50 13:23:2300060794558TRLO0LSE
9318.50 13:23:2300060794559TRLO0LSE
785318.00 13:25:4600060794650TRLO0LSE
854318.00 13:25:4600060794651TRLO0LSE
1803317.50 13:30:0700060794785TRLO0LSE
550316.50 13:33:1000060795073TRLO0LSE
961316.50 13:33:1000060795074TRLO0LSE
1844316.00 13:35:4500060795210TRLO0LSE
1757317.00 13:46:5000060795586TRLO0LSE
896316.50 13:54:3700060795866TRLO0LSE
900316.50 13:54:3700060795867TRLO0LSE
38316.50 13:54:3700060795868TRLO0LSE
1558316.00 14:04:1400060796184TRLO0LSE
1555317.00 14:14:2000060796547TRLO0LSE
503316.50 14:15:0200060796571TRLO0LSE
1126316.50 14:15:0200060796572TRLO0LSE
536316.50 14:20:0700060796757TRLO0LSE
158316.50 14:20:1000060796758TRLO0LSE
900316.50 14:22:1000060796806TRLO0LSE
905316.50 14:22:1000060796807TRLO0LSE
1805316.00 14:22:5000060796815TRLO0LSE
453316.00 14:31:0500060797261TRLO0LSE
294316.00 14:31:0500060797262TRLO0LSE
35316.00 14:31:0500060797263TRLO0LSE
2743315.50 14:31:3200060797297TRLO0LSE
1943315.00 14:31:3200060797298TRLO0LSE
2680315.50 14:31:3200060797299TRLO0LSE
373315.00 14:56:5700060798825TRLO0LSE
59315.00 14:56:5700060798826TRLO0LSE
1758315.00 14:56:5700060798827TRLO0LSE
159315.00 15:01:2000060799083TRLO0LSE
1461315.00 15:01:2000060799084TRLO0LSE
1509314.50 15:02:1400060799142TRLO0LSE
111314.50 15:02:1400060799143TRLO0LSE
1519314.50 15:02:1400060799144TRLO0LSE
900314.00 15:03:1900060799241TRLO0LSE
875314.00 15:03:1900060799242TRLO0LSE
1836313.50 15:10:1600060799518TRLO0LSE
1493313.50 15:13:4500060799794TRLO0LSE
302313.50 15:13:4500060799795TRLO0LSE
1642315.00 15:33:0900060800782TRLO0LSE
1589315.00 15:33:0900060800783TRLO0LSE
1182315.00 15:33:0900060800784TRLO0LSE
448315.00 15:33:0900060800785TRLO0LSE
475315.00 15:33:0900060800786TRLO0LSE
94315.00 15:36:0500060800893TRLO0LSE
42315.00 15:36:0500060800894TRLO0LSE
241315.00 15:36:0500060800895TRLO0LSE
28315.00 15:36:1600060800907TRLO0LSE
263315.00 15:36:5400060800956TRLO0LSE
263315.00 15:38:0100060801052TRLO0LSE
263315.00 15:38:0500060801057TRLO0LSE
269315.00 15:38:0800060801061TRLO0LSE
1913314.50 15:38:1200060801063TRLO0LSE
446313.00 15:41:3500060801269TRLO0LSE
2354313.00 15:46:4300060801571TRLO0LSE
3312.50 15:50:4800060801780TRLO0LSE
855312.50 15:50:5100060801783TRLO0LSE
1718312.50 15:53:3900060801912TRLO0LSE
116312.50 15:53:3900060801913TRLO0LSE
782312.50 15:56:3900060802113TRLO0LSE
564312.50 15:56:3900060802114TRLO0LSE
211312.50 15:56:3900060802115TRLO0LSE
25312.50 16:01:3900060802428TRLO0LSE
34312.50 16:01:3900060802429TRLO0LSE
36312.50 16:01:3900060802430TRLO0LSE
686312.50 16:02:0000060802464TRLO0LSE
304312.50 16:14:1700060803708TRLO0LSE
360313.00 16:17:1700060803987TRLO0LSE
312313.00 16:17:1700060803988TRLO0LSE
26313.00 16:17:1700060803989TRLO0LSE
319313.00 16:17:3700060804000TRLO0LSE
905313.00 16:20:1500060804258TRLO0LSE
900313.00 16:20:1500060804259TRLO0LSE
900313.00 16:20:1500060804260TRLO0LSE
412313.00 16:20:1500060804261TRLO0LSE
385313.00 16:20:1500060804262TRLO0LSE
190313.00 16:20:1500060804263TRLO0LSE
81313.00 16:20:1500060804264TRLO0LSE
353313.00 16:20:1500060804265TRLO0LSE
1000312.50 16:20:1600060804269TRLO0LSE
254312.50 16:20:2100060804290TRLO0LSE
3312.50 16:22:2100060804577TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.