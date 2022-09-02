Anzeige
Freitag, 02.09.2022

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
02.09.22
08:04 Uhr
0,985 Euro
+0,004
+0,41 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 02-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 1 September 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.991     GBP0.857 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.978     GBP0.846 
 
                                    GBP0.851536 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.98481

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,398,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
967       0.991         XDUB      08:15:36      00060786631TRLO0 
1057       0.989         XDUB      08:49:23      00060787491TRLO0 
4223       0.989         XDUB      09:10:41      00060788126TRLO0 
4806       0.986         XDUB      09:39:33      00060789162TRLO0 
861       0.986         XDUB      09:41:05      00060789196TRLO0 
395       0.986         XDUB      09:41:05      00060789197TRLO0 
1492       0.984         XDUB      09:51:37      00060789557TRLO0 
2943       0.984         XDUB      09:51:37      00060789558TRLO0 
1500       0.986         XDUB      09:51:37      00060789560TRLO0 
2500       0.986         XDUB      09:51:37      00060789559TRLO0 
2340       0.980         XDUB      11:17:05      00060791906TRLO0 
1248       0.980         XDUB      13:07:21      00060794039TRLO0 
82        0.980         XDUB      13:15:31      00060794312TRLO0 
389       0.980         XDUB      13:15:31      00060794311TRLO0 
616       0.980         XDUB      13:15:31      00060794310TRLO0 
294       0.980         XDUB      13:15:31      00060794309TRLO0 
64        0.980         XDUB      13:15:31      00060794313TRLO0 
2009       0.980         XDUB      13:17:11      00060794360TRLO0 
4307       0.978         XDUB      13:26:21      00060794674TRLO0 
419       0.978         XDUB      13:26:21      00060794673TRLO0 
4256       0.984         XDUB      14:56:15      00060798809TRLO0 
4582       0.987         XDUB      15:09:48      00060799497TRLO0 
1030       0.989         XDUB      15:39:19      00060801173TRLO0 
3199       0.989         XDUB      15:39:19      00060801172TRLO0 
2675       0.986         XDUB      15:54:27      00060801958TRLO0 
1746       0.986         XDUB      15:54:27      00060801957TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
733       85.70         XLON      08:15:42      00060786632TRLO0 
3514       85.30         XLON      09:39:33      00060789163TRLO0 
3522       84.60         XLON      13:22:23      00060794524TRLO0 
2200       84.90         XLON      15:03:19      00060799236TRLO0 
1702       85.50         XLON      15:33:52      00060800808TRLO0 
543       85.50         XLON      15:33:52      00060800809TRLO0 
1049       85.50         XLON      15:33:52      00060800810TRLO0 
3162       85.20         XLON      15:39:19      00060801170TRLO0 
409       85.20         XLON      15:39:19      00060801171TRLO0 
3008       85.20         XLON      15:39:24      00060801176TRLO0 
521       85.10         XLON      16:03:16      00060802586TRLO0 
1642       85.10         XLON      16:03:16      00060802587TRLO0 
877       85.10         XLON      16:03:16      00060802588TRLO0 
2118       85.30         XLON      16:19:11      00060804136TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  185474 
EQS News ID:  1433829 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1433829&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
