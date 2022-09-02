Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed DIEGO (DIG) on August 31, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DIG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





DIG Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/135644_1e0338fd345e7860_001full.jpg

As an ethical financial platform that creates value, DIEGO (DIG) utilizes the power of blockchain technology to improve economic inequality, lead finance, and provide legitimacy through investment and use. Its native token DIG has been listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on August 31, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing DIEGO Project

DIEGO is a financial innovation project using DeFi (Decentralized Finance) token and NFT (Non-Fungible Token) based on blockchain. It's here to achieve an innovative transformation of new finance on top of the existing social system and share the results with the project participants. And it aims to build a strong blockchain financial ecosystem for 'strengthening freedom, peace and social solidarity' by supporting economic and social activities with an ethical foundation and providing a platform for converting real assets into digital values.

The decentralized financial service provided by DIEGO Platform based on the blockchain surpasses the existing financial platform services, offering a platform for DApp access and contents such as NFT (digital items, entertainment, E-Sports), and online games.

As a blockchain project that helps people to evolve to a world that everyone is dreaming of altogether, DIEGO has the core value that comes along with 'ethical business activities'. It will offer a "global digital financial platform" based on a blockchain that is not able to be forged to provide the economic real-life benefits to DIEGO members. Moreover, DIEGO plans to expand the "cooperative partnership" with the overall business fields of the financial infrastructures, to grow the DIEGO Token ecosystem, to achieve noticeable growth every year, and to increase the value of DIEGO Project.

About DIG Token

DIG is the utility-based token that sustains the value stability via various financial services provided by the DIEGO Platform. In addition to using it for DIEGO Platform service, DIG is also consumed and managed in a variety of ways within the ecosystems of DIEGO such as token holder rewards, airdrop events, and project revenue distributions.

Based on BEP-20, DIG has a total supply of 10 billion (10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for partnership of global finance, 20% is allocated for compensation, another 20% is provided for national and global distribution, another 20% is provided for virtual asset swap, 10% is provided for linkage of hard asset, another 10% is allocated for funding and mining, and the rest 10% will be invested in real estate and futures.

The DIG token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on August 31, 2022, investors who are interested in the DIEGO investment can easily buy and sell DIG token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about DIG Token:

Official Website: http://diegofound.net

Telegram: https://t.me/DIEGO_Community

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135644