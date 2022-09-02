DJ Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNU LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Sep-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR

DEALING DATE: 31-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 135.4809

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4650825

CODE: JPNU LN

ISIN: FR0010245514

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNU LN Sequence No.: 185549 EQS News ID: 1434057 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1434057&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2022 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)