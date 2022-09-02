

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's employment level increased in the three months ended June, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Employment level, or number of jobs, rose to 5.316 million in the second quarter from 5.273 million in the first quarter.



The total employment increased 3.2 percent annually and by 0.7 percent quarterly in the June quarter.



Data also showed that total vacancies grew 45.5 percent from last year to 1.27 million in the second quarter.



The number of vacancies increased both in secondary as well as in the tertiary sector by 44.3 percent and 45.9 percent, respectively in the June quarter, the agency said.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de