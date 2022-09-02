Haystacks, Australia's first large-scale solar garden, has opened up solar "plots" for households in New South Wales that are unable to install rooftop systems.From pv magazine Australia Residents of the Australian state of New South Wales are now able to buy a Haystacks Solar Garden "plot" to secure an estimated AUD 505 ($340) annual credit on their electricity bill, providing renters and apartment dwellers with a similar experience to having their own rooftop solar systems. The 1.5 MW solar system will be located on farmland in Grong Grong, near Wagga Wagga. The project, which has been many ...

