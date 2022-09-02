First North Denmark: Nexcom A/S - increase

New shares in Nexcom A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 5 September 2022. The new shares are issued due to a direct share issue. Name: Nexcom ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061417144 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NEXCOM ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 13,066,471 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Change - private placement: 1,000,000 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 14,066,471 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price/conversion price: DKK 3 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.50 ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 213765 ------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Kapital Partner A/S v/Jesper Ilsøe, tel. +45 26 80 27 28