AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR (ICEU2) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Sep-2022 / 11:20 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 01/09/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 70.3348

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22896793

CODE: ICEU2

ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ICEU2

