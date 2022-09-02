Anzeige
02.09.2022 | 13:08
BeBop Channel Corporation: The "BEBOP" Arts Platform For Jazz, Dance, Theatre, and Film Begins Trading on OTC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / The BeBop Channel Corporation(OTC PINK: BBOP), believed to be the first public company dedicated to jazz, dance, theatre and film, began trading on September 1 on OTC Markets under the symbol BBOP.

By focusing on the 'High Arts', BeBop seeks to convert Arts patrons into investors and to disrupt the traditional philanthropic model on which Arts organizations heavily rely for donations and grants to survive.

Veteran jazz musician, playwright and Interim CEO Gregory Charles Royal, says "the High Arts garner billions of dollars in worldwide revenue from jazz festivals to dance classes, from Arts products to radio, film and print. Why shouldn't the High Arts-as a consolidated industry-not enjoy the benefits of the capital markets and offer Arts supporters an opportunity to potentially benefit financially while continuing to support the artistic endeavors that they love?"

'BeBop', which began the process of going public under former CEO, DC journalist Steve Clemons, believes there is plenty of room for growth in this vastly underdeveloped industry of consolidated Arts genres.

The platform kicked off with a media buy from Philip Morris International (PM) in 2021. Co-Founder Sue Veres Royal, who has over 20 years of experience as a nonprofit executive in DC and New York, says "BeBop is a 21st century approach to connect artistic opportunity and live audiences around the world--a 'Huff Post' for the Arts, if you will".

The company says it will seek to partner with several existing Arts organizations and companies during its current June 30 fiscal year. It continues to build out its streaming channel that runs on Smart TV apps including Roku (ROKU), Amazon Fire (AMZN) and Apple TV (AAPL); the Film channel currently has over 650 films from up-and-coming filmmakers from 85 countries. The company has also started its development of live events with its Off-Broadway production God Doesn't Mean You Get to Live Forever running on 42nd Street in New York City.

'BeBop' bills itself as The Global City for the Arts where Artistry Knows No Borders.

Website: beboptv.com

THIS IS NOT AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION TO PURCHASE SECURITIES

Related Links

https://www.beboptv.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking statements", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to statements of future partnerships.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Sue Veres Royal
(202) 302-6703
submit@beboptv.com

SOURCE: BeBop Channel Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714504/The-BEBOP-Arts-Platform-For-Jazz-Dance-Theatre-and-Film-Begins-Trading-on-OTC

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
