Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Sep-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 01-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 165.2871

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6342996

CODE: MTXX LN

ISIN: LU1650490474

