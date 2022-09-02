DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (RPAB LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Sep-2022 / 12:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 01-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.1961

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 868500

CODE: RPAB LN

ISIN: LU2198884491

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

