GlobeNewswire
02.09.2022 | 13:41
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: YA Holding AB receives observation status (348/22)

Yesterday, September 1, 2022, YA Holding AB (the "Company") issued a press
release with information that the Company is in a strained liquidity situation
and is reviewing alternatives to prevent an urgent shortage of liquidity during
the second half of September 2022. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may
be given observation status if there is substantial uncertainty in respect of
the issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the bond loan
issued by YA Holding AB (YA 2124, ISIN code SE0016831150, trading code YA_2124)
shall be given observation status. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
