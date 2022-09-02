Portugal's cumulative PV capacity hit 2.19 GW in June, outpacing the growth of other energy sources.Portugal added around 546 MW of new PV systems in the first half of the year, according to provisional figures released by the country's Directorate General for Energy and Geology (DGEG). In 2021, the country installed around 570 MW of new solar capacity. It has therefore added almost as much new solar in the first half of this year than it did in all of 2021. Figures that were released in February put new solar capacity additions for 2021 at 701 MW, but they have since been updated. In 2020 and ...

