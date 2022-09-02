Anzeige
Freitag, 02.09.2022
Spezial! Die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung!?
02.09.2022 | 15:01
PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Severstal announces the completion of automatic conversion of its GDRs 02-Sep-2022 / 15:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Severstal announces the completion of automatic conversion of its GDRs

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF) announces that according to the information published by the National Settlement Depositary on its official website (https://www.nsd.ru/faq/auto_conv/), the automatic conversion of global depositary receipts representing ordinary shares of PAO Severstal (ISIN US8181503025, ISIN US8181501045, together - "GDRs") pursuant to the procedure contemplated by Federal Law No.114-FZ dated 16.04.2022 and related Russian regulations was completed on 26 August 2022.

Automatic conversion was effected in respect of GDRs held with the Russian depositaries as of 22 August 2022.

We also note that GDR holders holding their GDRs with foreign custodians are still entitled to apply for direct conversion of their GDRs. According to the announcement by the Bank of Russia (https://cbr.ru/press/event/?id=14089), an application for direct conversion may be sent by a GDR holder by 11 October 2022.

We recommend that those GDR holders who wish to exercise their right for direct conversion follow announcements of the Depository of PJSC Sberbank on this matter (https://www.sberbank.ru/en/credit_org/investprodandmarkets/ custodyservices). The form of application for direct conversion was published by PJSC Serbank on its website (https:// www.sberbank.ru/common/img/uploaded/dp/application-for-a-forced-conversion-of-pao-severstal-gdr.pdf). We also recommend that such GDR holders promptly contact the Depository of PJSC Sberbank to clarify the procedure and details of such conversion.

For questions related to the direct conversion investors should use the following contacts: tel. +7 (495) 665-56-00 ext. 18-721, +7 (495) 669-09-99 ext. 18-721, email: depository@sberbank.ru.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US8181503025 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      SVST 
LEI Code:    213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  185729 
EQS News ID:  1434567 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1434567&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2022 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT)

