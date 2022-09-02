With 17.40% CAGR, Surgical Robots Market Size to Worth US$ 26.69 billion by 2030 | Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical robots market is expected to clock US$ 26.69 billion by 2030 to grow at 17.40% during the forecast period. As Growing automation in surgical equipment advances surgical robots market. Growth Plus Reports reveal this exclusive information in its report titled " Surgical Robots Market- Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030".





Market Drivers

Technological advancements have significantly influenced the global surgical robots market in the past few years. Due to several technical developments, including the development of completely and partially autonomous robots, the need for this technology is expected to rise in the near future. Technological advances have many advantages such as surgical infection, less pain and blood loss, quick recovery, and small, scarcely noticeable scars.

Excerpts from 'by Application'

Orthopedic surgery, urological surgery, neurosurgery, gynecological surgery, and general surgery are the major applications of surgical robots.

Orthopedic surgery holds the largest market share for surgical robots globally. Less post-operative discomfort compared to conventional therapies, less blood loss, and fewer scars with thinner margins are the contributing elements to this rise. Additionally, surgeons can conduct joint replacements more precisely due to increased precision of robots. The use of surgical robots in neurological treatments is associated with benefits such as the ability to do accurate procedures more quickly, minimize the need for numerous minute surgical methods, and lower risk of infections.

Excerpts from 'by Method'

The global surgical robots market is divided into:

Minimally Invasive

Open Procedures

The market for surgical robots is dominated by the minimally invasive surgical robots segment. Infection risk is reduced with smaller incisions, less scarring, reduced pain, shorter hospital stay are some of the key advantages. As robotic procedures provide 3-D imaging and give a complete perspective of the structure, they have the potential to witness increase uptake within the forecast period.

Excerpts from 'By Region'

The global surgical robots market has been divided into four regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America region has dominated the global market due to factors such as presence of state-of-the-art healthcare systems, rapid introduction of automated surgical procedures in mainstream surgery, and presence of major market players in this region. The European market is determined by factors such as growing demand for safer and quick surgical procedures for treating chronic diseases, and high investments for adopting novel technologies. The demand for surgical robots in the Asia Pacific region is also expected to increase through the forecast period as a result of factors such as rapid evolution of healthcare infrastructure, increased healthcare expenditure and growing support from government bodies. For instance, Japan, which is already a global leader in general robotics, has invested heavily in medical robots to assist the country's senior population in receiving better treatment. The government originally gave the green light to Medicaroid in August 2020 to manufacture and market a robotic surgical system.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6.3 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 26.69 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 17.40% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Applications, Method, End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global surgical robots market are

Intuitive Surgical Inc

Smith & Nephew plc

Medtronic plc

Styker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc

Titan Medical, Inc

TINAVI Medical Technological Co. Ltd

Medrobotics Corporation

Siemens Medical Solutions Inc

Renishaw plc

China National Scientific Instruments and Materials Corporation

Among others

