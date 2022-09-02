Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

Avance Gas Holding Ltd - (the "Company") announces that its 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 30, 2022. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report 2021 can be found on our website at www.avancegas.com and attached to this press release.
September 2, 2022
The Board of Directors
Avance Gas Holding Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
- Avance Gas Holding Limited - Annual Report 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9e1387ed-aecd-4319-a44c-f4991ad5562b)
- Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e683e457-4464-4e44-a99a-f9166aa0100d)
AVANCE GAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de