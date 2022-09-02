Anzeige
Freitag, 02.09.2022
WKN: A1W6ST ISIN: BMG067231032 Ticker-Symbol: A07 
02.09.22
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2022 | 15:53
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

Avance Gas Holding Ltd - (the "Company") announces that its 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 30, 2022. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report 2021 can be found on our website at www.avancegas.com and attached to this press release.

September 2, 2022

The Board of Directors

Avance Gas Holding Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Avance Gas Holding Limited - Annual Report 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9e1387ed-aecd-4319-a44c-f4991ad5562b)
  • Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e683e457-4464-4e44-a99a-f9166aa0100d)

