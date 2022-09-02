

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that total U.S. sales for the month of August 2022 increased 27.3 percent to 158,088 vehicles from 124,176 vehicles in the same month last year. Ford's August retail sales were 29.7%.



Car sales for the month rose 49.4 percent year-over-year to 3,540 units, while SUV sales surged 47.7 percent to 71,201 units and Truck sales were up 13.2 percent to 83,347 units from last year.



Ford total market share increased 2.4 percentage points from August of last year to its current level of 13.4 percent for the month.



Ford said its overall electric vehicle portfolio expanded four-fold in August, while conquesting from competitors at a rate over 60 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FORD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de