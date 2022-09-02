BMW Group said it is targeting the premium segment with its iX5 Hydrogen car, Topsoe revealed that it will invest $267 million to build the world's largest SOEC electrolyzer plant in Denmark, and Bosch announced plans to invest $200 million in US fuel cell production.BMW Group said it is commencing in-house, small-scale production of fuel cells for its iX5 in Munich, Germany. The small series of hydrogen cars will enter service in the next four months for test and demonstration purposes, targeting the premium segment. The fuel cells generate a high continuous output of 125 kW/170 hp, paired with ...

