BP p.l.c.

1 St James's Square

SW1Y 4PD London

United Kingdom

Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 31 Aug 2022

19,864,173,675

