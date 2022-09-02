DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
02.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1434709 02.09.2022 CET/CEST
BP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de