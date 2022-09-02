DGAP-News: Fiven ASA
Fiven Norge AS has received a letter from the Norwegian Environment Agency (NEA) dated September 1st in which they have ordered the stoppage of 2 furnace groups for the plant in Lillesand, Norway. This order applies for the remainder of 2022 and equates to 25% of the furnace capacity in Norway. The decision is based on a projection of SO2 emissions for 2022. In compliance with the directive mentioned above, Fiven Norge has stopped two furnace groups with effect from September 1st.
Silicon carbide is an essential material in the green shift, and Fiven takes the task very seriously to reduce our activities' negative environmental and climate footprint. We work proactively to achieve increasingly stringent emission requirements and have already taken concrete measures to comply with the demands from the Environment Agency.
Atanas Chapkov, General Manager, Fiven Norge AS
Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager
Stefan Mokros, IR Manager
