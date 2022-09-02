Anzeige
Hannover House, Inc.: WILDFIRE Stars And Director Create Touching Music Video Tribute To Late Co-star Anne Heche

Broadcasters, Websites and Other Media are encouraged to publish the music video tribute.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House, Inc. (OTC:HHSE) and director of the newly completed feature film, "WILDFIRE: THE LEGEND OF THE CHEROKEE GHOST HORSE," has released a first-look music video of scenes from the film in a touching tribute to the film's co-star, the late Anne Heche. A new version of the hit song, "WILDFIRE" was recorded in Nashville featuring Chevel Shepherd and Michael Martin Murphey, which was set to scenes from the movie in memory of Ms. Heche.

Hannover House, Inc., Friday, September 2, 2022, Press release picture

"We were all devastated by the heartbreaking loss of one of our film's principal stars," said Parkinson. "We felt that a music video tribute to Anne Heche was an appropriate showcase for fans in her final feature film release."

Inspired by the 1975 # 1 worldwide hit song by Michael Martin Murphey, WILDFIRE tells the story of a teenaged girl struggling with the grief from losing both parents, and befriending a mysterious wild horse she encounters after moving to Oklahoma. Chevel Shepherd, winner of NBC's "The Voice" competition in 2018 plays the lead, with Anne Heche and Mo Brings Plenty ("Yellowstone") in the principal supporting roles. Other notable actors include Adrian Paul ("Highlander" TV series), Michael Martin Murphey ("Lonesome Dove"), Cara Jade Myers ("Killers of the Flower Moon") and a breakout performance from newcomer Olivia Slatton-Fite. Pancho, an impressive stallion owned by Jerry & Staci Diaz of New Braunfels, Texas, portrays the title horse, "WILDFIRE" - a legendary and mystical animal that the Cherokee refer to as the Ghost Horse.

The music video is currently hosted on IMDB, but is expected to be placed onto multiple websites by this weekend. The current IMDB link is viewable at:

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0003826/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0

"WILDFIRE" will be released to theatres this November, with a premium video-on-demand streaming release planned for Christmas week. The film was written by Eric Parkinson and Mike Snyder, and produced by Christian Large and Kyle Martens. Director was Eric Parkinson.

Broadcasters, cable networks, websites and other news, entertainment and music outlets are invited to download the "WILDFIRE" music video for rebroadcast and free-rights use as a promotional music video. Downloadable links in 4k, 2k and smaller resolution formats are accessible at this VIMEO link:

DOWNLOADABLE LINK

https://vimeo.com/740779235/663cf2069e

For more information, contact ERIC PARKINSON, 818-481-5277 / EnterLinkMedia@gmail.com

SOURCE: Hannover House, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714564/WILDFIRE-Stars-And-Director-Create-Touching-Music-Video-Tribute-To-Late-Co-star-Anne-Heche

