Sparta, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Dip sustainable hair care, a US-based premium beauty brand has announced its commitment to promote refill stores across the United States. It intends to promote refill stores by supporting them through partnerships. According to the brand, there is a twin purpose behind the aim, the first being to reduce the usage of plastics as much as possible and also to help small and independent business owners grow and survive in the market. Promoting refill stores helps to reduce the usage of plastic which in turn enhances the efforts toward a sustainable and plastic-free shopping culture.

In order to fulfill its commitments, Dip is always willing to make meaningful and mutually beneficial partnerships with refill stores across the US. As part of the mission, its online shopping facility encourages its customers to buy from their local stores instead. This, at the same time, helps the local stores to increase their customer base and enhance their business.

Dip appeals to its online shoppers on its website to "abandon their carts and support their local stores." It also helps customers to find their nearby local store through a store locator facility on its website. This unusual gesture from a premium brand reiterates its commitment to promoting and supporting small local businesses and refill stores.

The brand believes that supporting small businesses will bring economic stability, environmental sustainability and self-sufficiency to the local communities and regional economies. The founder of the brand, Dip sustainable hair care, Kate Assaraf, has always been an advocate for the support of small businesses and the impact they can have on their local communities. She believes that encouraging people to buy from local refill shops ultimately helps us to reduce the use of huge amounts of plastic. It also helps small businesses survive against the competition from big-box online giants.

"The real idea behind promoting refill stores is to expose people to the mindset of buying better, buying less and shopping small, whether they believe in it or not. I believe that it will slowly make them understand the importance of sustainable shopping and spending. I also want to ensure that we push people through the doorways of their nearby refill stores so that their doors don't close forever due to competitive online monopolies," said Kate Assaraf, Founder of Dip sustainable hair care while commenting on her mission.

"With this brand, Dip, we are not chasing big box retailers, we will focus on being exclusively in purpose-driven refill stores, independently owned hair-salons, surf shops, boutique hotels, and small gift stores," Kate Assaraf added.

