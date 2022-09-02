Anzeige
Freitag, 02.09.2022
02.09.2022 | 22:53
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) to Present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Millicom (Tigo) to Present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Luxembourg,September 2, 2022 - Millicom International Cellular SA") announces that Millicom's Chief Executive Officer, Mauricio Ramos, will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The live event will take place in San Francisco and is expected to begin at approximately 7:30 am local time (10:30 am Miami / 4:30 pm Stockholm).

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at millicom.com/investorsor at the following link.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Sr. Manager Digital Media & Communications
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook,and LinkedIn.

Attachment

  • Millicom (Tigo) to Present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference_090222 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b74d8ee0-55ae-4a6b-bfa5-a04577065ec7)

