Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) to Present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Millicom (Tigo) to Present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Luxembourg,September 2, 2022 - Millicom International Cellular SA") announces that Millicom's Chief Executive Officer, Mauricio Ramos, will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The live event will take place in San Francisco and is expected to begin at approximately 7:30 am local time (10:30 am Miami / 4:30 pm Stockholm).

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at millicom.com/investorsor at the following link.

