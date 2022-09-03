

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) will replace DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) in the S&P 100. Dupont de Neumors is no longer representative of the mega-capitalization market space. It will remain in the S&P 500.



CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) and Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) will replace PVH Corp. (PVH) and PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) respectively in the S&P 500.



PVH and PENN Entertainment will replace Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) and Mercury General Corp. (MCY) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400.



Hudson Pacific Properties and Mercury General will replace American Public Education Inc (APEI) and eHealth Inc. (EHTH) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.



Dynatrace Inc. (DT) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) will replace American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) and Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400.



American Eagle Outfitters and Minerals Technologies will replace CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) and Glatfelter Corp. (GLT) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600. Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) will replace Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) in the S&P SmallCap 600.



The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 19.







