Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK , Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, announced today its full year 2021 operating results for the period ended December 31, 2021 .
"In 2021, Ideanomics transformed through several acquisitions, and this enabled us to pursue our vision of becoming the first integrated provider of commercial electrification solutions, which is what the customer is searching for," said Alf Poor , CEO of Ideanomics.
"We know our investors have been eager to read our earnings reports and we greatly appreciate everyone's patience through these past few months. As the global transition to electric vehicles accelerates, Ideanomics' differentiated value proposition of vehicles, charging and energy systems, and financial services all under one roof uniquely positions us to capture market share and generate value. We look forward to sharing more information regarding our earnings for the first and second quarters of this year shortly."
Ideanomics Full Year 2021 Operating Results
Revenue for the year was $114.1 million with strong year-over-year growth demonstrating the growing strength of Ideanomics' business. Revenue from the US in 2021 was $84.3 million versus $1.6 million in 2020, an increase of $82.7 million . We expect revenues from EV to continue to grow as we consolidate our recent acquisitions and subsidiaries for our financial results for the full year of 2022 moving forward.
Gross Profit
Gross profit for 2021 was $23.2 million which represented a Gross Margin of 20.4%. Gross profit for 2020 was $2.1 million .
Selected Business Updates and Highlights
- Acquired wireless charging provider WAVE
- Expanded product offering by acquiring US Hybrid and Solectrac
- Announced and progressed on acquisition of VIA Motors
- Announced facility expansion across the broader company
About Ideanomics
Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (USD in thousands)
As of December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 269,863
$ 165,764
Accounts receivable, net
3,338
7,400
Contract assets
2,772
—
Amount due from related parties
266
240
Notes receivable from third parties
54,907
—
Notes receivable from related party
697
—
Inventory
6,159
—
Prepaid expenses
20,015
2,629
Other current assets
4,490
3,726
Total current assets
362,507
179,759
Property and equipment, net
2,905
330
Fintech Village
—
7,250
Intangible assets, net
42,546
29,705
Goodwill
16,161
705
Operating lease right of use assets
12,827
155
Long-term investments
35,588
8,487
Other non-current assets
903
7,478
Total assets
$ 473,437
$ 233,869
LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK , REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 6,674
$ 5,057
Deferred revenue (including customer deposits of $3,163 and $31 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively)
5,392
1,129
Accrued salaries
8,957
1,750
Amount due to related parties
1,102
882
Other current liabilities
7,137
2,235
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
3,086
115
Current contingent consideration
648
1,325
Promissory note-short term
312
568
Convertible promissory note due to third-parties
57,809
—
Total current liabilities
91,117
13,061
Operating lease liability-long term
9,647
19
Non-current contingent liabilities
350
7,635
Deferred tax liabilities
5,073
5,045
Other long-term liabilities
620
7,275
Asset retirement obligations
—
4,653
Total liabilities
106,807
37,688
Commitments and contingencies (Note 21)
Convertible redeemable preferred stock and Redeemable non-controlling interest:
Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
1,262
1,262
Redeemable non-controlling interest
—
7,485
Equity:
Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 497,272,525 and 344,861,295 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
497
345
Additional paid-in capital
968,066
531,866
Accumulated deficit
(605,758)
(349,747)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
222
1,231
Total Ideanomics, Inc. shareholder's equity
363,027
183,695
Non-controlling interest
2,341
3,739
Total equity
365,368
187,434
Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, redeemable non-controlling interest and equity
$ 473,437
$ 233,869
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (USD in thousands, except per share data)
For the years ended December 31,
2021
2020
2019
Revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $1, $10 and $0 for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively)
$ 37,009
$ 25,128
$ —
Revenue from sales of services (including from a related party of $0, $0 and $43,271 for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively)
75,766
1,631
44,566
Other revenue
1,305
—
—
Total revenue
114,080
26,759
44,566
Cost of revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $36, $13 and $0 for the years ended December 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively)
37,845
23,644
—
Cost of revenue from sales of services (including from a related party of $0, $0 and $467 for the years ended December 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively)
51,562
1,058
1,458
Cost of other revenue
1,445
—
—
Total cost of revenue
90,852
24,702
1,458
Gross profit
23,228
2,057
43,108
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
72,825
32,399
24,862
Research and development expense
760
1,635
—
Professional fees
34,710
12,541
5,828
Asset impairments
71,070
33,230
73,669
Goodwill impairments
101,470
18,089
—
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net
(9,600)
(5,503)
5,094
Litigation settlements
5,432
—
—
Depreciation and amortization
6,118
5,310
2,229
Total operating expenses
282,785
97,701
111,682
Loss from operations
(259,557)
(95,644)
(68,574)
Interest and other income (expense):
Interest income
1,502
108
68
Interest expense
(2,139)
(16,078)
(5,684)
Expense due to conversion of notes
—
(2,266)
—
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
300
8,891
(3,940)
(Loss) gain on disposal of subsidiaries, net
(1,264)
276
(952)
Gain (loss) on remeasurement of investment
2,915
—
(3,179)
Other income (expense), net
1,261
6,604
(433)
Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interest
(256,982)
(98,109)
(82,694)
Income tax benefit (expense)
11,786
3,308
(417)
Impairment of and equity in loss of equity method investees
(11,529)
(16,780)
(13,718)
Net loss
(256,725)
(111,581)
(96,829)
Deemed dividend related to warrant repricing
—
(184)
(827)
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
(256,725)
(111,765)
(97,656)
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest
714
10,501
(852)
Net loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders
$ (256,011)
$ (101,264)
$ (98,508)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$ (0.57)
$ (0.47)
$ (0.82)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
447,829,204
213,490,535
119,766,859
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (USD in thousands)
For the years ended December 31,
2021
2020
2019
Net loss
$ (256,725)
$ (111,581)
$ (96,829)
Other comprehensive loss, net of nil tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(1,385)
3,158
407
Comprehensive loss
(258,110)
(108,423)
(96,422)
Deemed dividend related to warrant repricing
—
(184)
(827)
Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest
2,020
9,238
(844)
Comprehensive loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders
$ (256,090)
$ (99,369)
$ (98,093)
