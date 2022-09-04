Strabag: Austrian construction group Strabag generated a 9 % higher output volume of Euro 7,587.72 mn in the first half of 2022. Besides the core markets of Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic, the increased output volume in the United Kingdom also is of particular note. The order backlog reached a new record level of Euro 23,969.66 mn as at 30 June 2022, an increase of 14 % over 30 June 2021. This figure grew by around Euro 2 billion in Germany alone, with significant increases also recorded in Austria and Poland. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation amounted to Euro 324.67 mn, compared to Euro 406.29 mn in the first half of 2021. The Management Board remains committed to the targeted construction output of Euro 16.6 billion for 2022, a figure that is ...

