Agrana: The processing campaigns have started at Agranas three starch factories in Austria. The Agrana plant in Gmünd (Lower Austria) began receiving shipments of starch potatoes on 29 August. The quantity of potatoes delivered will be lower than in the prior year due to lower contracted volumes and below-average forecast harvests as a result of the dry period. Wet corn processing also started at the beginning of this week at both Agranas sites in Austria, namely at Aschach and Pischelsdorf. The wet corn campaigns are expected to last until mid-December. This will be followed by a switch back to the use of dry corn. The immediate processing of the freshly-harvested corn protects the environment since energy-intensive drying is not necessary.Agrana: weekly performance: 1.55%Andritz: ...

