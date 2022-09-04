Fabasoft: Fabasoft signed a purchase and participation agreement for the acquisition of a majority stake in 4teamwork AG, based in Bern. After full implementation of the contract, Fabasoft AG will hold 70% of the shares in the new Fabasoft 4teamwork AG. The previous CEO of 4teamwork AG, Dr. Pascal Habegger, will retain a 30% stake in Fabasoft 4teamwork AG and will promote further expansion in his existing role. The participation will take place in several steps. First, the indirect acquisition of existing shares of 21.7% from the previous majority shareholder is planned. At the closing, a capital increase is to take place, which will increase Fabasoft AG's share in 4teamwork AG to approximately 58.5%. This is to be followed by a merger with Fabasoft Schweiz AG, which in turn will result ...

