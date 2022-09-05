Anzeige
Montag, 05.09.2022
King Steel Machinery Co., Ltd: King Steel Joins Forces with Siemens to Bring Taiwan to the Forefront of Green Manufacturing

The Taiwanese manufacturing powerhouse and German multinational are partnering up to reduce carbon emissions and save energy in manufacturing processes

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan King Steel Machinery Co. and German multinational conglomerate Siemens have joined forces, in collaboration with industrial equipment supplier Ruhyih Automation, to begin integrating digital twin technologies into injection molding machines. The agreement ensures energy and carbon reduction throughout the entire industry by incorporating energy efficiency from the very start of the production process. Through this agreement, the three parties will help launch Taiwan to the forefront of a global sustainable manufacturing push.

The Taiwanese manufacturing powerhouse and German multinational are partnering up to reduce carbon emissions and save energy in manufacturing processes.

Representatives from the three companies met at the 20th Taiwan-Germany Joint Business Council Meeting, where high-level officials from both countries' economic ministries attended to discuss economic and sustainability initiatives. The highlight of the event was the signing of a tri-party cooperation agreement between Siemens Taiwan, King Steel, and Ruhyih Automation. This is not the first time the three manufacturing giants have worked together. Last year, they joined forces to promote Industry 4.0, each bringing its own unique expertise to the table.

It would be difficult to find a more compatible trio. Siemens Taiwan has been advocating Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing, and automation solutions for some time. King Steel, a pioneer in the manufacture of elastic foam making machinery, is committed to innovation and bringing its vision to life of sustainable manufacturing across the shoe-making industry and beyond. Meanwhile, Ruhyih Automation, one of Siemens distributors, specializes in technical services and product development for the automatic control industry.

The latest deal sees the three global players joining hands again to represent Taiwan and Germany by promoting energy efficiency, carbon reduction, and information security, in addition to continuing to support the advancement of ESG 4.0, combination of ESG & Industrie 4.0.

