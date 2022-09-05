Regulatory News:

ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 mnemonic: ALICA) (Paris:ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards, today announces today its financial calendar for fiscal year 2022.

Indicative financial calendar1

Events Dates 2022 Half-year Revenue Wednesday September 7, 2022 2022 Half-year Results Wednesday October 5, 2022

1 Press releases will be disseminated after market close. Information subject to change.

About ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB supply chain. With a global network of 29 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. In 2021, ICAPE Group generated consolidated revenue of €169 million.

For more information, visit www.icape-group.com

Contacts:

ICAPE Group

CFO

Shora Rokni

Tel: +33 1 58 18 39 10

investor@icape.fr

Investor Relations

NewCap

Nicolas Fossiez

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 98

icape@newcap.eu

Media Relations

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: 33 1 44 71 94 94

icape@newcap.eu