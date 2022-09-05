Onera Health announces the launch of Onera Polysomnography-as-a-Service in selected European markets at the International Congress 2022 of the European Respiratory Society (ERS).

Onera Health, a leader in transforming sleep medicine and remote monitoring, announced today the official launch of its ground-breaking solution to diagnose sleep disorders in Europe. The service is based on the companies' CE-marked and FDA-cleared Onera Sleep Test System and the Onera Digital Health Platform. It allows sleep professionals to conduct sleep studies at the comfort of the patients' home while maintaining clinical-grade quality as with in-lab diagnostics.

Ruben de Francisco, Chief Executive Officer at Onera Health and one of the founders, explains: "For many years, comprehensive sleep diagnostics was mainly possible in in-patient laboratories that required significant resources, resulting in long waiting times and often poor patient experience. Our innovative solution enables large scale utilization of at-home polysomnography. This will not only increase patient comfort during a sleep study significantly, it will also improve access and shorten the diagnostic journeys of patients suffering from sleep disorders

"Sleep medicine struggled to keep up with the increasing prevalence of sleeping disorders for too long. Onera's Polysomnography-as-a-Service solution allows to end delays in diagnosis, while at the same time ensuring a high-level of signal quality unseen in at-home sleep testing. This is especially important for patients with advanced or complicated sleep disorders", adds Hartmut Schneider, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Onera Co-Founder.

Onera's Polysomnography-as-a-Service solution will be offered in The Netherlands and Germany from 2022 onwards, with new countries in Europe being added over the next months.

The company will present new data of ongoing clinical validation studies around the Onera STS (Sleep Test System) at the 2022 ERS International Congress and exhibit its ground-breaking solution at booth J02A, at the Fira Gran Via Convention Center Barcelona. The ERS International Congress is one of the largest medical conferences, bringing together a global audience of clinicians, scientists and researchers in the field of respiratory and sleep medicine.

Details of Onera's abstract and poster presentation are as follows:

Title Overnight oxygen saturation is higher at the forehead compared to fingertip measurements

Date Monday, September 5, 2022, at 8:30-9:30 am CET

Poster Board Number PA2088

Authors Schneider H., Mukasa S., Mueller S., Varavinova A., Fronek F., Raschellà F, Ermers P., Vliexs M., De Francisco R.

About Onera

Onera Health is a leader in transforming diagnostics and monitoring. Their breakthrough products and technologies are poised to help millions of people struggling with health ailments and chronic conditions in a variety of medical fields, including sleep, neuro, cardiac and respiratory care, ultimately improving the health and quality of life for patients around the world. The company's innovative solutions provide comprehensive physiological and health-related data to physicians in a variety of clinical and non-clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare costs. Onera has offices in the Netherlands and the US. For more information, go to www.onerahealth.com

