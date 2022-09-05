Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris:ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, announces that it has signed a 3-year contract including volume commitments with real estate developer P2i.

P2i, an independent real estate developer founded in 1994, has already delivered more than 3,000 homes and 32,000 sq. of commercial property. The Company is today making a very real commitment to reducing the construction sector's environmental impact. From 2022 and for the next three years, Hoffmann Green will supply its H-UKR and H-IONA clinker-free decarbonized cements for the purpose of constructing collective and individual homes, offices and business premises in the Grand Ouest region of France.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "We are delighted to have signed this contract with P2i that allows us to continue our solid commercial momentum. This deal illustrates the interest shown by this sector's professionals in our decarbonized solutions and the growing awareness among real estate developers of the need for a more environmentally friendly construction process. This is the fourth real estate developer with which Hoffmann will collaborate, fueling the Company's growth

Gilles MADRE, President of P2i, added: "Aware of our activity's environmental, social and societal challenges, we are continually striving, in close collaboration with local authorities, to find new solutions that will make towns more sustainable, more virtuous and more ethical. The signing of this commercial partnership regarding the use of Hoffmann Green cement through 2025 reflects this desire to combine construction, sustainability and innovation for the benefit of our clients

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement. With one 4.0 industrial sites already operational and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a clean, heating-free and clinker-free manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years. Within the context of the climate emergency, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

ABOUT P2i

P2i: a unique vision of real estate development and investment, to build tomorrow's real estate together. Based in Angers, northwestern France, P2i covers the Grand-Ouest region, from Toulouse to Paris and the Rhône-Alpes-Auvergne region, and has 95 staff and 13 offices firmly rooted in their communities. A genuine partner for towns and cities, P2i breaks with traditional codes and develops a unique approach to real estate professions, in order to closely adapt to each site's specificities. Collective housing, individual homes, building land, serviced accommodation, offices, business premises, urban planning, industrial sites, rehabilitation of unique buildings, hotels and land: with each of its projects, P2i provides a solution tailored to the real estate need.

