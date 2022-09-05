Novecore moves into its new offices in Huddersfield

Novecore moves into the new offices at The Media Centre in Huddersfield

HUDDERSFIELD, England, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global music distribution company Novecore has recently moved into its new Huddersfield, UK offices at The Media Centre .

Novecore has been helping musicians across the world sell their music on major platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and others. Besides the music distribution service, Novecore gives its users access to performance metrics, regular payouts and even a Vevo channel.

Novecore supports a global audience of artists and over the past few years the company has operated mostly remotely, with team members working out of 7 countries. As the company has been expanding and tackling new markets, the time has come for Novecore to create a base office for their worldwide operations.

"Given our expansion over the past year it was the perfect time to set up a base in the UK. We're excited about developing new features and reaching even more artists moving forward." said Matthias Merkel, the founder and COO of Novecore.

The company will continue to support a worldwide audience of artists to distribute and monetize their music on major platforms.

ABOUT NOVECORE

Novecore is a global music distribution company which helps artists easily monetize their work. The company serves a global audience and distributes music to all major platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, Amazon Music, Pandora, and Apple Music. Novecore's key goal is allowing all artists to share and earn from their music, regardless of their location or available resources.

Contact: Dan Kerchum

Phone: +44 20 8132 7808

Email: press@novecore.com

