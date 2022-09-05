Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 36/2022

PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET 01.08.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.10.2022 securities auction 05.09.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 05.09.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCA212532A LTGNA212532A securities auction 05.09.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 28.11.2022 securities auction 05.09.2022 AUGA group AUG1L Investors event VLN 07.09.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO Sales figures TLN 07.09.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend ex-date TLN 08.09.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend record TLN date 09.09.2022 Modera MODE Interim report, 6 TLN months 09.09.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de