Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 36/2022

PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET 01.08.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.10.2022 securities auction 05.09.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 05.09.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCA212532A LTGNA212532A securities auction 05.09.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 28.11.2022 securities auction 05.09.2022 AUGA group AUG1L Investors event VLN 07.09.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO Sales figures TLN 07.09.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend ex-date TLN 08.09.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend record TLN date 09.09.2022 Modera MODE Interim report, 6 TLN months 09.09.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.